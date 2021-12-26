Are roller coaster EV stocks too much for you to stomach? Check out these 2 overlooked automotive plays that pay you cash — with extreme reliability

A higher potential return often comes with higher risk, and electric vehicle stocks just demonstrated that point again.

Tesla enjoyed an enormous rally over the last few years. But the pullbacks can also be substantial: Over just the past month, shares fell by about 20% at one point.

Then there’s Rivian, which went public last month at an IPO price of $78 per share. The stock shot to over $170 in mid-November before losing its momentum and has been trading at around $96.

If you don’t like the roller coaster ride happening with some EV stocks, remember there are more stable ways to play the automotive sector.

For instance, some companies are providing increasing dividends to investors. These cash returns don’t depend on what the stock market is doing: If a company decides to pay a dividend, shareholders will get paid.

So here’s a look at two players in the automotive arena that are returning meaningful cash to investors today. One — or both — could be worth pouncing on with some of your extra cash.

Magna International (MGA)

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, Magna International is one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers.

Sure, the name may not sound as familiar as Ford, General Motors or Toyota, but Magna supplies all three. Its customers include EV players like Rivian, Lucid and Nio.

And if you want to collect dividends from the automotive sector, Magna is a name that simply can’t be ignored.

Consider this: In 2016, Magna paid $1 per share in dividends to shareholders. This year, it is paying $1.72 per share. That’s a 72% increase.

Of course, the automotive sector has experienced production disruptions due to the continued semiconductor chip shortage. And Magna’s numbers were impacted too.

In Q3, the company generated $7.9 billion in sales, 13% lower compared to a year ago.

Management expects full-year 2021 sales to be in the range of $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion. In 2020, sales totaled $32.6 billion.

Magna shares have fallen 16% over the past six months and now offer an annual dividend yield of 2.2%. The average yield of the S&P 500 is a measly 1.3% at the moment.

If you don't want to pick individual winners and losers, remember you can always build a diversified passive income portfolio

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)

EchoVisuals/Shutterstock

Genuine Parts Co. does not make any cars. It doesn’t even make parts. Instead, the company focuses solely on the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts.

GPC was founded in 1928 and now has a network of over 10,000 locations in 14 countries. The company owns the NAPA Auto Parts brand.

The automotive sector is known for being cyclical, but GPC managed to deliver sales growth in 87 of its 93 years in business. In Q3, sales increased 10.3% year over year to $4.8 billion.

The most impressive part, though, is the dividend. In February 2021, GPC announced a 3% increase to its quarterly dividend rate to 81.5 cents per share, marking its 65th consecutive annual dividend hike.

At the recent share price, the company provides an annual dividend yield of 2.4%.

To be sure, after a 36% rally year to date, GPC shares trade at about $134 apiece.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.