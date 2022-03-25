Are Funeral Expenses Tax Deductible?

When a loved one passes away, most families hold a funeral to mourn, remember the deceased’s life and pay last respects. While these events are a good way to gather family and friends to honor the deceased, funerals can be expensive. So, it’s no wonder that many people ask if funeral expenses tax-deductible. The answer depends on who is paying and what kind of estate is left behind. Here’s how it works. Consider working with a financial advisor as you make an estate plan or update an estate plan.

Basic Considerations

Funeral costs vary from region to region and the details of the burial service. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral with a viewing and burial is $7,848. For families that choose cremation, the average drops to $6,971. Because funerals can be a major expense for some families, Social Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs (if eligible based on military service) provide benefits to help defray the costs.

The ability to deduct funeral expenses on your tax returns depends on who paid for the funeral expenses. Unfortunately, funeral expenses are not tax-deductible for individual taxpayers. This means that you cannot deduct the cost of a funeral from your individual tax returns. While individuals cannot deduct funeral expenses, eligible estates may be able to claim a deduction if the estate paid these costs. However, if your estate is below the $12,060,000 federal estate tax exemption limit (2022 tax year), you cannot use this deduction.

Which Estates Can Deduct Funeral Expenses?

If your estate is above the $12,060,000 federal estate tax exemption limit, you’ll want to claim eligible deductions to reduce taxes. With estate taxes of 40%, every dollar that you are able to reduce your taxable income equals huge savings. To claim funeral expenses on the estate’s tax return, you’ll need to complete Schedule J of Form 706. All of the eligible expenses should be itemized to adequately disclose what each expenditure was for.

If the estate was reimbursed for any funeral costs, that reimbursement must be deducted from your total tax deduction. This includes payments from Social Security, Veterans Affairs, final expense insurance and other sources.

Tax-deductible funeral expenses

If you are eligible to deduct funeral expenses on your estate’s tax returns, be aware that not all funeral expenses are tax-deductible. The following expenses qualify for a tax deduction for eligible estates, as long as they are reasonable in nature:

Embalming or cremation

Casket or urn

Burial plot and burial (internment)

Green burial services

Tombstone, gravestone or other grave markers

Funeral home facility costs and director fees

Funeral service arrangement costs, including floral and catering services

Transportation costs for the deceased and immediate family members

Minister, rabbi or other religious leader service fees

Catering food at the reception

Be sure to keep copies of receipts for all expenses. This makes it easier to keep track of the total funeral cost. Plus, you’ll need them in case of an audit.

Non-deductible funeral expenses

The Bottom Line

Funeral expenses can cost thousands of dollars on average. With such a large expense, it is common to wonder if funeral expenses are tax-deductible. Being able to reduce your taxes can minimize the financial impact on your family. While you cannot claim funeral expenses on an individual tax return, you may be able to deduct them from your estate tax return if the size of your estate qualifies.

