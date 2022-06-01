Arden Cho Confirms She Passed On ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie Over Salary Inequity – The Hamden Journal

Teen Wolf alum Arden Cho has confirmed that she passed on joining Paramount+’s revival movie after learning that she was offered far less money than her white and/or male co-stars.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Cho, the only actress of color among the four female series regular cast members who played the group of teen friends at the center of the TV show, was asked about The Hamden Journal’s report that she was offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts for Teen Wolf The Movie. Cho confirmed that was in fact the case, saying “I think I was actually offered even less.” She insisted that whoever leaked the story was not in her camp, but added, “I probably would’ve never shared it.”

Cho, who is Korean-American, acknowledged that being paid less than her white and/or male co-stars is not a situation that is unique to her. “I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over ten Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t have a choice to say ‘no.’ Sometimes you just need it. You’ve got bills to pay.”

She also told the publication she “wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily” for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future.”

Original Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and eleven other series regular and recurring cast members of the 2011 MTV series are returning for the full-length reunion film, including Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes and Shelley Hennig.

In Teen Wolf The Movie, from the series’ developer Jeff Davis, MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.