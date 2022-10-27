Archstone Entertainment Nabs Worldwide Rights To Thriller ‘Futra Day’ — AFM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Archstone Entertainment has picked up worldwide rights to the sci-fi thriller Futra Days, starring Tania Raymonde (Goliath), Brandon Sklenar (Midway), and Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction). The company will launch sales at AFM.

Written and directed by Ryan David (Seattle Road), the film follows Sean who, after partaking in a time travel experiment that sends him into the future, decides to investigate the man he has become by engaging in a romance with his future-self’s girlfriend in a mind-bending reality.

The pic is produced by Orian Williams, David Zonshine, and Ryan David. Executive Producers include Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone, as well as the filmmaker’s manager at ROAR, Alex Gittelson.

Sklenar is repped by Innovative Artists and Jay Glazer at Neon Kite and will next be seen in 1923, the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone on Paramount+. Raymonde is best known for playing Alex Rousseau in the ABC drama Lost and starring in the Amazon series Goliath. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Untitled.

Archstone’s AFM slate also includes the newly completed war drama Here Be Dragons (co-repped with Verve), hostage survival tale The Group, and Australian revenge thriller The Cost. Archstone’s latest production The Best Man starring Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums) and Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables) will be released through Saban in early 2023.

Archstone’s President of Worldwide Sales and Development, Jack Sheehan said: “Have you ever met someone and felt the urge to know what your future together held? This daring and visually stunning film takes that premise and allows the viewer to play the experiment out in multiple realities via the intoxicating romance developed by Raymonde and Sklenar. When we saw how Ryan brought this universal curiosity to life, we knew we had to invite the world to join us aboard the cerebral rollercoaster.”