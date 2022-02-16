‘Archive 81’ Actor Mamoudou Athie – The Hamden Journal

On this episode we have the talented Mamoudou Athie, He has a varied body of work including The Get Down, The Unicorn Store from Netflix and Amazon’s horror film Black Box. Athie also stars along side Kristen Stewart in the science fiction horror film Underwater, and will appear in Jurassic World: Dominion which debuts in theaters this year.

The actor is currently starring in the Netflix horror series Archive 81, which follows archivist Dan Turner (Athie) who takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. He finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

The story originates from a podcast of the same name launched in 2018 and ran for three seasons. It describes itself as a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. Co-creators Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell will serve as co-producers on the Netflix series.

During the discussion we talk about working on Archive 81, his process for choosing roles, and since he’s starred in a significant amount of horror content, we talked about his growing status as a scream king.

