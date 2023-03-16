Archery Pictures To Adapt ‘Lies We Sing To The Sea’ By Sarah Underwood – The Hamden Journal

UK-based indie Archery Pictures, whose credits include Operation Mincemeat (2022) and Riviera Series 3, has picked up the film rights to the New York Times bestselling novel Lies We Sing To The Sea by Sarah Underwood.

Archery has set Ripley Parker, writer of the upcoming Netflix series The Fuck It Bucket and daughter of Ol Parker and Thandiwe Newton, to adapt the novel.

Billed as a “magical coming-of-age,” the novel is set in Ancient Greece and is inspired by the myth of Penelope’s hanged maids. The full synopsis reads: In the cursed kingdom of Ithaca, each spring brings the hanging of twelve young women, a tithe to the vengeful Poseidon. But when Leto awakens from her death on the shore of a magical island, its enigmatic keeper Melantho tells her that she has been chosen by the Gods to break Ithaca’s curse. Leto must return home and kill the prince.

Lies We Sing to The Sea is the debut novel from Sarah Underwood. It was published by Farshore in the UK and its sister company HarperCollins Children’s Books in the US, where it reached number nine on the New York Times’ Bestseller list in its first week of publication.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Lies We Sing to the Sea is being adapted for film, and I cannot imagine a better home for it than at Archery Pictures,” said Underwood. “It’s been wonderful to see Ripley’s enthusiasm for this project; I know that Leto, Melantho, and Mathias are in the very best of hands.”

Ripley Parker added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled and honoured to have been entrusted with these characters. To be handed someone else’s story for safe keeping is such a beautiful responsibility, and I only hope I can do it justice. It’s a truly incredible book, and Sarah is obviously prodigiously talented. The world will very soon be clamouring for more of her words. I’m so thrilled to be working with her and all the wonderful folks at Archery.”

The deal was brokered by Emily Hayward Whitlock at The Artists Partnership on behalf of Catherine Cho at Paper Literary for Sarah Underwood and by Charlotte Knight at Knight Hall Agency for Ripley Parker.