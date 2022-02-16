Arch Manning reportedly down to two schools, Alabama makes the cut

The No. 1 overall recruit for the 2023 class goes by the name Arch Manning, nephew to both Eli and Peyton Manning – Ole Miss and Tennessee legends, respectively, and grandson of Ole Miss great, Archie Manning.

Having the last name would certainly be enough to draw attention to the quarterback, but the accompanying five stars and top-tier ratings by recruiting services certainly seem to give him a boost.

Manning is one of the most-sought-after players in the nation right now, and it’s being reported that he’s narrowed his list of possible destinations down to two.

Brent Beaird, a college football analyst and Heisman voter, states that Manning’s two remaining schools begin with an ‘A’ and a ‘T’.

Given the short list of schools that he had prior to this development, it’s fair to assume he will be picking between Texas and Alabama, according to Beaird.

Current Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to leave for the NFL following his upcoming junior season. Should Manning commit to Alabama, there would likely be competition between Manning, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Arch Manning’s recruiting process and will share updates as more become available