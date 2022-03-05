Arch Manning, Isidore Newman win first boys basketball state title since 1993 over Lafayette Christian

LAFAYETTE — For the first time since 1993, Isidore Newman boys basketball is a state champion.

The Greenies defeated Lafayette Christian at the Cajundome on Saturday, 56-47.

Newman (28-5) trailed at the start of the fourth quarter but quickly turned it around. Arch Manning, the No. 1 football recruit in the nation, had a foul, turnover and no points scored off the bench.

The Greenies clamped down defensively and forced the Knights into more contested jump shots after Lafayette Christian (27-8) hit more than half of its attempts from beyond the arc in the opening three quarters. Offensively, Newman attacked the rim more effectively and found open shooters from three.

Juniors Canin Jefferson and Chris Lockett Jr. led the way for the Greenies, scoring 19 and 15 points, respectively. Sophomore Kam Williams was the top producer for LCA with 14 points.

Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, with Newman leading 8-6 after the end of the first quarter.

Lafayette Christian eventually snapped out of its slow start and shot well the lights out from 3-point range in the second quarter. The Knights hit 7-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half and led 25-21 at the break.

More threes and steady offensive play from the Knights maintained their lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Greenies’ size and athleticism were too much for them to overcome.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Isidore Newman wins LHSAA basketball state title over Lafayette Christian