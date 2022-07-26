Arcade1Up Retro PartyCade Arcade Machine is on sale at QVC

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Who needs Marty McFly? Get yourself back to the future with this rad console. (Photo: QVC)

Want to take a trip back to the early ’80s? Well, since time machines aren’t a thing yet, the best next thing is to experience classic video games in all of their retro glory with the Arcade1Up Eight-Game Retro Portable PartyCade Arcade Machine — now on sale for $125 (that’s half off the original $250!) at QVC. This mini-arcade cabinet is even wall-mountable!

And if you’d rather not pay all at once (understandable), QVC lets you opt for five ‘Easy Pays’ of just $25, with no interest at all. New to QVC? Get an additional $15 off with promo code OFFER at checkout. Game on!

Retro gaming, compact size

The Arcade1Up Retro PartyCade Arcade Machine is a not-too-big, not-too-small 29 inches high and features a 17-inch color LCD display, joystick, control buttons and replica artwork that will make you feel like you’ve been magically whisked away to those halcyon days of big hair, acid-wash jeans and neon, well, everything. See it in action here!

Relive those glorious Saturday afternoons spent with Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga and Defender. Oh, and you can save your quarters for the laundromat — this baby is completely coinless! All the better to maximize your fun time instead of smashing your piggy bank open for change.

Munch your way to hours of fun with Mr. and Ms. Pac-Man. (Photo: QVC)

More games!

Each unit comes with eight retro games. So if Pac-Man with Super Pacman, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Mappy, New-Rally X, Rompers and RollingTunder aren’t your thing, the good folks at QVC offer a model that comes with Ms. Pac-Man with Pac & Pal, Dig Dug, Rompers, Mappy, Hopping Mappy, Rally-X, New-Rally X, King & Balloon and The Tower of Druaga.

Does your taste run more toward fighting games? How ’bout a third option featuring Galaga with Galaxian, Galaga 88, Gaplus, King & Balloon, Xevious, Bosconian, Grobda, Motos and Dragon Spirit?

At $125 (was $250), you can take your gaming to the next level with the Arcade1Up Retro PartyCade Arcade Machine without gobbling up too much of your dough. Our advice? Score one (or two, or all three) before it sells out!

