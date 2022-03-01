Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat 12-in-1 arcade: Just $249 at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Arcade1Up’s Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy (shown here with optional riser, NOT included) includes 12 classic arcade games. (Photo: Arcade1Up)

As someone who dropped a lot of quarters into coin-op arcade games back in the 80s, I have mad love for Arcade1Up’s lineup of retro consoles. Some of them are countertop machines; others, freestanding 3/4-size replicas. All of them look amazing and play just like the originals.

So if you’re looking for a nostalgia trip or want to outfit a game room, good news: For a limited time, Walmart has the Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 arcade for $249. That’s $200 below the price at Arcade1Up proper and the best deal I’ve seen for this machine.

$249 $449 at Walmart

One important thing to note: This version of the machine doesn’t include a riser (as shown in the above photo), meaning you’ll probably want to park a chair or stool in front of it.

The cabinet (which features a Mortal Kombat II marquee) lets you play fully licensed version of the following games:

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat II

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

Joust

Defender

Rampage

Gauntlet

Paperboy

Rootbeer Tapper

Bubbles

Toobin

Wizard of Wor

If you’re a child of the 80s like me, you know that most of these are absolute classics, some of the greatest arcade games of all time.

This isn’t just a solo machine, either: It includes two sets of controls for side-by-side play (which is of course essential for the likes of Mortal Kombat, Joust, Rampage and Gauntlet). Keep in mind, though, that because this is 3/4-scale, with a comparatively compact 17-inch screen, two-player gaming can feel a little close-quarters.

No matter. While I’m less enamored with the Arcade1Up cabinets that limit you to just three or four games, this one includes a dozen — at a very reasonable price. That’s really hard to pass up.

$249 $449 at Walmart

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Story continues

Vacuum deals:

Shark RV2001 AI Robot Vacuum, $380 (was $480), walmart.com

Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright Vacuum, $129 (was $144), walmart.com

Shark Steam Mop, $39 (was $59), walmart.com

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $97 (was $180), walmart.com

IonVac HydraClean Cordless All-In-One Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $144 (was $399), walmart.com

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $199 (was $249), walmart.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Bedding deals:

Serta So Cozy 5-Piece Sherpa Reverse Comforter Set, $25 (was $45), walmart.com

VCNY Home Damask 7 Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $60), walmart.com

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $45 (was $79), walmart.com

Rest Haven 2-inch Convoluted Gel Memory Foam Topper and Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $42 (was $50), walmart.com

Mellanni Plush Gel-Fiber Filled Pillows King 2-pack, $45 (was $60), walmart.com

Video game deals:

Best Choice Products 360-Degree Swivel Gaming Floor Chair, $100 (was $150), walmart.com

Novashion Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset, $50 (was $71), walmart.com

LucidSound LS25BK Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, $60 (was $80), walmart.com

Rig 500 PRO HX SE White Gaming Headset for Xbox, $49 (was $70), walmart.com

Mortal Kombat XL for PS4, $18 (was $30), walmart.com

Smart-home deals:

Energizer Connect Smart Plug, No Hub Required, $20 (was $50), walmart.com

Philips Hue White E26 Smart Bulb 2-Pack, $80, (was $90), walmart.com

Wonderful Home Security Network, $50 (was $100), walmart.com

Velocity Smart Wifi LED Bulb for Amazon Alexa/Google Home, $12 (was $48), walmart.com

Roku Express HD Streaming Player withHDMI Cable and Remote, $24 (was $29), walmart.com

Kitchen deals:

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $139, was $229, walmart.com

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender, $55 (was $66), walmart.com

Gped’s 30 Piece Utensil Set, $40 (was $110), walmart.com

PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Home, $69 (was $149), walmart.com

Nutribullet Select Blender, $50 (was $100), walmart.com

George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $79 (was $100), walmart.com

Fashion deals:

Free Assembly’s Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt, $11 (was $22), walmart.com

LC Sterling Silver Pear Garnet Earrings and Stainless Steel Chain Necklace, $32 (was $40), walmart.com

Athletic Works’ Soft Jogger Pants, $9 (was $13), walmart.com

Bulova Women’s Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Watch, $175 (was $350), walmart.com

The Get Women’s Tie Neck Poet Sleeve Blouse, $9 (was $28), walmart.com

Women’s 1/2 ct Diamond x Hoop Earrings, $30 (was $61), walmart.com

Peermont Lab Created Fire Opal & 18k White Gold-Plated Stud Earrings, $20 (was $110), walmart.com

Beauty deals:

InfinitiPRO by Conair Gold Hot Comb, $20 (was $50), walmart.com

Maybelline Color Sensational Cream Finish Lipstick Makeup in Pink & Proper, $6 (was $8), walmart.com

Shany Carry All Makeup Set, $40 (was $80), walmart.com

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $33 (was $60), walmart.com

Newway 15/20 Pieces Makeup Brush Set, $10 (was $20), walmart.com

EleaEleanor 60 Color Makeup Palette, $24 (was $86), walmart.com

Health and Wellness:

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells, 1 Pair, $95 (was $140), walmart.com

Spawn Fitness Fabric Resistance Bands Set of 3, $19 (was $39), walmart.com

Germ-X Advanced Hand Sanitizer, $3 (was $4), walmart.com

Hand Sanitizer Gel 4-pack, $15 (was $30), walmart.com

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, $5 (was $10), walmart.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.