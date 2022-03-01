Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat 12-in-1 arcade: Just $249 at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As someone who dropped a lot of quarters into coin-op arcade games back in the 80s, I have mad love for Arcade1Up’s lineup of retro consoles. Some of them are countertop machines; others, freestanding 3/4-size replicas. All of them look amazing and play just like the originals.
So if you’re looking for a nostalgia trip or want to outfit a game room, good news: For a limited time, Walmart has the Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 arcade for $249. That’s $200 below the price at Arcade1Up proper and the best deal I’ve seen for this machine.
$249
$449 at Walmart
One important thing to note: This version of the machine doesn’t include a riser (as shown in the above photo), meaning you’ll probably want to park a chair or stool in front of it.
The cabinet (which features a Mortal Kombat II marquee) lets you play fully licensed version of the following games:
-
Mortal Kombat
-
Mortal Kombat II
-
Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3
-
Joust
-
Defender
-
Rampage
-
Gauntlet
-
Paperboy
-
Rootbeer Tapper
-
Bubbles
-
Toobin
-
Wizard of Wor
If you’re a child of the 80s like me, you know that most of these are absolute classics, some of the greatest arcade games of all time.
This isn’t just a solo machine, either: It includes two sets of controls for side-by-side play (which is of course essential for the likes of Mortal Kombat, Joust, Rampage and Gauntlet). Keep in mind, though, that because this is 3/4-scale, with a comparatively compact 17-inch screen, two-player gaming can feel a little close-quarters.
No matter. While I’m less enamored with the Arcade1Up cabinets that limit you to just three or four games, this one includes a dozen — at a very reasonable price. That’s really hard to pass up.
$249
$449 at Walmart
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Vacuum deals:
-
Shark RV2001 AI Robot Vacuum, $380 (was $480), walmart.com
-
Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright Vacuum, $129 (was $144), walmart.com
-
Shark Steam Mop, $39 (was $59), walmart.com
-
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $97 (was $180), walmart.com
-
IonVac HydraClean Cordless All-In-One Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $144 (was $399), walmart.com
-
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $199 (was $249), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Bedding deals:
-
Serta So Cozy 5-Piece Sherpa Reverse Comforter Set, $25 (was $45), walmart.com
-
VCNY Home Damask 7 Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $60), walmart.com
-
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $45 (was $79), walmart.com
-
Rest Haven 2-inch Convoluted Gel Memory Foam Topper and Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $42 (was $50), walmart.com
-
Mellanni Plush Gel-Fiber Filled Pillows King 2-pack, $45 (was $60), walmart.com
Video game deals:
-
Best Choice Products 360-Degree Swivel Gaming Floor Chair, $100 (was $150), walmart.com
-
Novashion Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset, $50 (was $71), walmart.com
-
LucidSound LS25BK Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, $60 (was $80), walmart.com
-
Rig 500 PRO HX SE White Gaming Headset for Xbox, $49 (was $70), walmart.com
-
Mortal Kombat XL for PS4, $18 (was $30), walmart.com
Smart-home deals:
-
Energizer Connect Smart Plug, No Hub Required, $20 (was $50), walmart.com
-
Philips Hue White E26 Smart Bulb 2-Pack, $80, (was $90), walmart.com
-
Wonderful Home Security Network, $50 (was $100), walmart.com
-
Velocity Smart Wifi LED Bulb for Amazon Alexa/Google Home, $12 (was $48), walmart.com
-
Roku Express HD Streaming Player withHDMI Cable and Remote, $24 (was $29), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
-
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $139, was $229, walmart.com
-
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender, $55 (was $66), walmart.com
-
Gped’s 30 Piece Utensil Set, $40 (was $110), walmart.com
-
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Home, $69 (was $149), walmart.com
-
Nutribullet Select Blender, $50 (was $100), walmart.com
-
George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $79 (was $100), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
-
Free Assembly’s Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt, $11 (was $22), walmart.com
-
LC Sterling Silver Pear Garnet Earrings and Stainless Steel Chain Necklace, $32 (was $40), walmart.com
-
Athletic Works’ Soft Jogger Pants, $9 (was $13), walmart.com
-
Bulova Women’s Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Watch, $175 (was $350), walmart.com
-
The Get Women’s Tie Neck Poet Sleeve Blouse, $9 (was $28), walmart.com
-
Women’s 1/2 ct Diamond x Hoop Earrings, $30 (was $61), walmart.com
-
Peermont Lab Created Fire Opal & 18k White Gold-Plated Stud Earrings, $20 (was $110), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
-
InfinitiPRO by Conair Gold Hot Comb, $20 (was $50), walmart.com
-
Maybelline Color Sensational Cream Finish Lipstick Makeup in Pink & Proper, $6 (was $8), walmart.com
-
Shany Carry All Makeup Set, $40 (was $80), walmart.com
-
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $33 (was $60), walmart.com
-
Newway 15/20 Pieces Makeup Brush Set, $10 (was $20), walmart.com
-
EleaEleanor 60 Color Makeup Palette, $24 (was $86), walmart.com
Health and Wellness:
-
Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells, 1 Pair, $95 (was $140), walmart.com
-
Spawn Fitness Fabric Resistance Bands Set of 3, $19 (was $39), walmart.com
-
Germ-X Advanced Hand Sanitizer, $3 (was $4), walmart.com
-
Hand Sanitizer Gel 4-pack, $15 (was $30), walmart.com
-
Lysol Disinfectant Spray, $5 (was $10), walmart.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.