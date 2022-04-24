ARCA driver cut from car after Talladega crash

Safety workers had to cut the roof off Scott Melton’s car to extricate him from his vehicle after a nasty crash during the ARCA race at Talladega on Saturday.

Melton was placed on a stretcher and loaded into a waiting ambulance after he was removed from the car. He was awake as he was placed onto the stretcher and had dropped his window net after the crash, the customary signal from a driver that he or she is conscious after a wreck. The Fox Sports 1 feed showed that he was also communicating with safety workers as he was removed from the vehicle and subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Melton’s car collided with Eric Caudell’s car as Caudell’s car was sliding up the track from a wreck that had unfolded far in front of Melton. The wreck was initially triggered when Toni Breidinger’s car got turned sideways and then Richard Garvie’s car caught some air.

You can see Melton’s No. 69 car smash into Caudell’s at the 29-second mark of the video above. Melton and the two cars he was near on the track appeared to be attempting to get around the wreck by not slowing down very much, though those apparent plans were foiled when Caudell’s car slid up the track and Melton’s hit it head-on.

Here’s the roof of Melton’s car after it was taken off the car.

The roof of Scott Melton’s ARCA car after he crashed at Talladega. (Via Fox Sports 1)

The crash happened on lap 50 of the 76-lap race and the race was red-flagged immediately so that the wreck could be cleaned up and Melton could be removed from his car. Nick Sanchez won the race with less than nine laps to go after Daniel Dye went spinning at the front of the field. The race was deemed complete before the scheduled finish because the NASCAR Xfinity Series race was scheduled to begin approximately an hour later.

Melton, 60, was making his second start of the ARCA season after finishing 30th at Daytona. The Michigan native has made 28 starts in the fourth-tier stock car series across five seasons and has finished in the top 10 in six of those races.