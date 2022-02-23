Arashi Pre-Hiatus Final Concert Film ‘Record Of Memories’ To Hit AMC Theatres – The Hamden Journal

Picturehouse is set to release the pre-hiatus final concert film of the Japanese boyband pop sensation Arashi exclusively in AMC Theatres for one night only on March 22.

The Arashi Anniversary Tour 5×20 Film Record of Memories was released by Shochiku on Nov. 26, 2021, and grossed $39.5M, making it the highest grossing live-action film in Japan in 2021.

Arashi has consistently been a top performing act since their debut in 1999, and are composed of five members: Masaki Aiba, Jun Matsumoto, Kazunari Ninomiya, Satoshi Ohno and Sho Sakurai. In 2019, their compilation studio album 5×20 All the BEST!! 1999-2019 was named the best-selling album of the year worldwide, and most of their singles and albums have ranked as top sellers on the Oricon music charts.

In addition to music, the band are actors with Ninomiya having appeared in Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning film, Letters From Iwo Jima.

Record of Memories showcases the group’s 20th anniversary tour “5×20,” which was their last concert in front of a live audience prior to their current hiatus. The film was directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi (First Love, 12 Suicidal Teens) who also made the group’s debut film PIKA☆NCHI in 2002. Tsutsumi used over 100 cameras during the production. The tour itself, attended by 2.37M people, broke records for concert admission in Japan. A documentary about the group called, Arashi’s Diary-Voyage, following the trajectory of the group’s members in the two years leading up to their hiatus, is now available on Netflix in 28 languages and 190 countries.

The theatrical release of Record of Memories is being handled between Picturehouse and GAGA Corporation, the pic’s international sales agent.