‘Arachnophobia’ Remake From Director Christopher Landon In Works At Amblin – The Hamden Journal

Christopher Landon (Freaky) will write and direct an Arachnophobia remake for Amblin Partners, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

The original 1990 film starring Jeff Daniels watched as a species of South American killer spiders hitched a lift to the U.S. in a coffin—subsequently beginning to breed and kill within a small California town. Frank Marshall directed in his feature debut. Walt Disney Studios subsidiary Hollywood Pictures produced the pic, which grossed $53.21M against a $22M budget.

James Wan and Michael Clear will produce the remake for Atomic Monster, alongside Amblin, with Marshall serving as exec producer. President of Production Jeb Brody will oversee the project for Amblin, alongside EVP Lauren Abrahams and SVP Mia Maniscalco.

Landon is known for directing Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher comedy Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, as well as Blumhouse’s popular horror films Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U. Additional credits include Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Up next for Atomic Monster is Gary Dauberman’s adaptation of the Stephen King book Salem’s Lot, which is slated for release on September 9.

Landon is repped by WME, Mosaic and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Wan by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan Fox.