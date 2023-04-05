‘Aquaman 2’ Going Earlier, ‘Minecraft’, ‘Wise Guys’ Get Dates – The Hamden Journal

Warners decided to wake up a sleepy day with some release date changes, the first of is James Wan’s Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom is going five days earlier on Wednesday, Dec. 20 this year instead of Christmas Day.

Pic will open against Sony’s Ghostbusters sequel, on Wednesday and will face off against Illumination/Universal’s Migration on Friday.

Blitz Bazawule’s feature take of the Broadway musical, The Color Purple, swaps with Aquaman 2: Instead of going on Dec. 20, the Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones produced movie will go on Christmas Day.

THE WISE GUYS will be released 02/02/24

Director: Barry Levinson

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci

Producers: Irwin Winkler

MINECRAFT will be released 04/04/25

Director: Jared Hess

Cast: Jason Momoa

Producers: Roy Lee, Jill Sobel Messick, Mary Parent, Lydia Winters, Vu Bui

An UNTITLED WB EVENT FILM will be released 12/19/25

TOTO moves from 02/02/24 to Unscheduled

THE UNTITLED DC FILM on 09/22/23 has been removed from the schedule