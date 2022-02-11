Warner Bros. released some first-look footage from Aquaman and the Lost City on Friday.

In a compilation video titled “The World Needs Heroes,” the studio featured clips from its upcoming assortment of superhero films.

The Aquaman sequel footage is the shortest of the bunch, with brief shots of star Jason Momoa in front of ancient ruins (possibly the “Lost City” of the title) and on the Atlantean throne. “What could be greater than a king?” Momoa says, an audio clip lifted from 2018’s Aquaman. “A hero.”

There’s also a first look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in the upcoming Black Adam, as well as a glimpse of the rest of the Justice Society of America: Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindel). The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam.

Also notable is Ezra Miller in his new speedy superhero suit for his long-awaited The Flash stand-alone film.

Warner Bros. first has The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in theaters March 4. Then Black Adam will debut July 29. The Flash is coming on Nov. 4. Finally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released Dec. 16.

