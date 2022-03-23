Aqua Metals Recovers High-Purity Copper From Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass

Reuters

TotalEnergies not in jeopardy by quitting Russian oil contracts-CEO

PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies’ decision to quit Russian oil supply contracts does not put the overall future of the French energy company at risk, the company’s chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told RTL radio on Wednesday. Pouyanne, who also said the French company had approximately 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) worth of assets in Russia, added that TotalEnergies would not put new capital into the Arctic 2 project. On Tuesday, TotalEnergies said it would not renew its Russian gasoil and crude oil supply contracts for its German refinery, but would source gasoil from Saudi Arabia and crude via Poland instead.