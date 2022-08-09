AppLovin Proposes to Buy Unity Software in Deal Valued at $20 Billion

Text size





The all-stock merger would value Unity at $58.85 a share with a $20 billion enterprise value.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg





App marketing services company

AppLovin



has proposed to buy video gaming company

Unity Software



in an all-stock transaction valued at $20 billion.

U



nder the terms of the deal, each outstanding share of Unity (ticker: U) common stock would be exchanged for 1.152 shares of AppLovin (

APP



) Class A shares and 0.314 Class C shares, meaning Unity shareholders would receive about 55% of the outstanding sharers of the combined company.