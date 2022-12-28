Applied UV Closes $4.5 Million Deal to Provide Furnishings to Three Major U.S. Hotels and Condos

By Jad Malaeb, Benzinga

Mount Vernon, NY –News Direct– Applied UV, Inc.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a pathogen elimination technology company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary MunnWorks, a custom manufacturer of luxury mirrors and furniture for the hospitality market, has signed a deal to provide furnishings to three major U.S. hotels and condos.

The $4.5 million agreement includes a purchase order from McCloskey Purchasing Group to provide tables, bed frames, upholstered furniture, dressers and back-lit mirrors. The order will be manufactured in MunnWorks’ 100,000 square foot Brooklyn, NY manufacturing facility, which MunnWorks acquired on March 31, 2022 through the purchase of a luxury furniture manufacturing business. Applied UV also received a significant purchase order from The Related Companies, one of the largest property developers in the U.S.

“In searching for a partner for this large-scale project, we immediately thought of MunnWorks,” said Steve McCloskey, President of McCloskey Purchasing Group. “Not only is MunnWorks a respected and well-known supplier in the hospitality industry, its Brooklyn-based factory will be paramount to avoiding any global supply chain issues moving forward.”

According to recent data compiled by Augusta Free Press, worldwide travel and tourism revenues are forecast to reach $716.8 billion this year, representing a 45% increase over 2021. With the travel industry coming back, luxury hotels and condos are looking for opportunities to refurbish and capitalize on the increased travel demand.

“We’ve seen the risks associated with global supply chains over the past few years, and we believe developers and purchasing companies are seeking to secure their supply chain by acquiring goods from companies based in the United States,” said Max Munn, President, Founder and a Director of Applied UV. “Through our partnership with McCloskey Purchasing Group, we will continue to provide luxury goods and furnishings to major hotels throughout the country, which will directly contribute to today’s travel industry revival.”

Story continues

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. develops and acquires proprietary infection prevention and control technology in the healthcare, commercial & public venue, food processing/storage, cannabis, and education, vertical markets. The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries – SteriLumen, Inc. and Munn Works, LLC. Sterilumen owns and markets a portfolio of products with advanced pathogen elimination technology, branded Airocide® by Sterilumen, Scientific Air™ by Sterilumen, Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen, and Lumicide™ by Sterilumen.

Leading organizations globally rely on AUVI’s air purification systems to completely eliminate airborne and surface infections, mold, bacteria, allergens and other contaminants. Their customers include Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, Baptist Health South Florida, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Invited Clubs, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and more.

NASA used Airocide’s and Airoclean™ 420’s Photocatalytic Oxidation technology to sanitize its International Space Station.

Scientifically proven to reduce Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAI), Scientific Air™ offers a proprietary 3-stage technology integrating HEPA filters, ultraviolet germicidal light chamber and active carbon substrate.

For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://applieduvinc.com/, https://sterilumen.com/ and https://airoclean420.com/.

About McCloskey Purchasing Group

McCloskey Purchasing Group, Ltd. offers comprehensive FF&E planning, procurement and installation services for hotels, restaurants, country clubs and other commercial properties. The company has been providing knowledge, reliability and skillful services to clients for almost 20 years. In addition, they have purchased hundreds of projects for virtually every major brand-name hotel throughout the US, Canada and the Caribbean along with numerous independent hotels, restaurants and country clubs.

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that addresses infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries – SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen’s Airocide® air purification devices are research-backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors, and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine-making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities, and homes. SteriLumen’s connected platform for Data-Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (“HAIs”). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company’s Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices’ proximity. The Company’s patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen-intensive location.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Brett Maas- Hayden IR

[email protected]

Company Website

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/applied-uv-closes-4-5-million-deal-to-provide-furnishings-to-three-major-u-s-hotels-and-condos-929177682