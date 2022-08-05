Applied DNA stock surges again, for 4-day gain of more than 870%

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

APDN,

+1.57%

jumped another 15.2% in morning trading Friday, to snap back from an earlier intraday loss of as much as 8.7%. The biotechnology company’s stock has now skyrocketed 873.5% amid a four-day win streak, which kicked off with a 311.2% gain on Tuesday after the company said it initiated validation of a monkeypox virus test. Trading volume as of Friday morning was 23.1 million shares, after averaging 109.5 million shares a day for the past three days; that has increased the full-day average for the past 90 days to 3.8 million shares. The stock has now run up 64.4% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF

IBB,

+0.97%

has dropped 26.2% and the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.16%

has lost 13.6%.