Applications Now Open for Stowe Story Labs Writers Room And Feature Campus – The Hamden Journal

Stowe Story Labs announced it is now accepting applications for both its Writers Room and Feature Campus online programs. Writers Room is a program for one-hour episodic shows. The Sinner’s Derek Simonds and Stowe Story labs co-founder David Pope will lead it.

The Feature Campus, also led by Pope, will lead screenwriters in developing new feature film scripts.



The program will be split into two phases. Part I will be four weeks long with weekly sessions led by Creator/Showrunner/Screenwriter Derek Simonds as he breaks down the first season of his hit show The Sinner. Simonds will explore the fundamentals of building a successful show and outline how to apply these techniques to new work. The four sessions will cover building a pilot, creating season-long character arcs, and how to develop storylines that keep audiences engaged, as well as discussion about the pitching process and how to sell a show.

David Pope will lead the Phase II of Writers Room. It will have writers build on their initial work, including outlining and writing their pilot episode, workshopping their series bible, as well as overall project development. Part II of the program blends presentations, one-to-one meetings, group work, a writers room experience, and peer-to-peer feedback sessions.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Stowe Story Labs and supporting their mission to dive deeply into the process of television storytelling, “ said Screenwriters/Showrunner Derek Simonds. “This workshop is an uncommonly immersive opportunity to learn the entire process of creating a viable show, from conceiving a pilot to season-long story development. I’m excited to share what I can with Stowe Story Labs’ roster of unique emerging writers.”



Led by Stowe Story Labs David Pope, Feature Campus is suited for writers wanting to write a new feature film screenplay. Writers may have experience writing short films and projects in other mediums such as short stories, novels, plays, etc., or have written a feature screenplay before and are now looking to develop their process experientially through writing a new project. It is not designed for workshopping existing feature film projects. Feature Campus is a 16-Week program that will help writers build stories from a character-centered approach focusing on internal conflicts as the touchstone for development. They’ll work both collectively in a class setting and meet separately with Pope to fine-tune their work.

“Stories shape the world, and the world needs shaping,” said David Pope, co-founder of Stowe Story Labs and co-facilitator of these programs. “Both Feature Campus and the Writers Room seek to present new points of view to screen audiences and industries by combining a supportive, collaborative environment with a rigorous project-centered approach. It is always my pleasure to be useful to this process,” he said.

Applications for both Writers Room and Feature Campus will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The programs are designed for no more than 12 writers. The application process will close when the programs are fully enrolled, and at the latest, the deadline to apply will be August 12, 2022. Due to the nature of rolling selections, writers wanting to participate are encouraged to apply early. The fee to participate in either program is $2,650 USD. Writers interested in joining the Writers Room can apply here, and those wanting to develop a feature project through the Feature Campus can apply here.

“We are excited to continue the Feature Campus and Writers Room screenwriting programs. Helping emerging artists from diverse backgrounds and life experiences push work forward is the most important thing we do, and David and Derek are both outstanding at doing it,” said David Rocchio, Stowe Story Labs Director and Founder.