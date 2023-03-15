Apples Never Fall Casts Georgia Flood, Conor Merrigan Turner & Essie Randles – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Flood, Conor Merrigan Turner, and Essie Randles have joined the cast of Peacock’s upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall, based on Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

They will appear as series regulars alongside previously announced stars Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy and Alison Brie.

From writer-showrunner Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television, Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children (the eldest of which will be played by Brie and Lacy). After decades of marriage, they finally have sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Flood (Nautilus, American Princess) will play the role of Savannah. Savannah shows up at the Delaney’s in the middle of the night, fleeing a toxic relationship. While she and Joy Delaney grow close, Joy’s kids begin to suspect Savannah’s not who she says she is.

Turner (Thai Cave Rescue) will portray Logan Delaney. When an attempt to go pro flamed out, Logan planned to take over his parents’ tennis academy. But instead, he’s found inner peace managing the local marina in West Palm.

Randles (Speedway) is cast as Brooke Delaney. Running a physical therapy practice and planning a wedding with her fiancée, Gina, the youngest Delaney is her father’s clear favorite.

Marnich and Moriarty executive produce with David Heyman, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution distributing. The series will film in Australia.

Georgia Flood is represented by Gersh and Catherine Poulton Management. Conor Merrigan Turner is represented by The X Division, Goodman, Genow, Schenkmen, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Essie Randles is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, Australia’s CBM Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.