Apple’s Market Cap Could Gain $1 Trillion. Subscriptions Are Key, Analyst Says.

Text size





In early January,

Apple

’s

market capitalization touched $3 trillion for the first time. It has been largely downhill from there as tech-stock valuations fell and the consumer economy began to soften, but at least one analyst sees a path back to that level, and maybe higher.

In a research note Thursday,

Morgan Stanley



analyst Erik Woodring makes the case that Apple’s market cap could rise by another $1 trillion as the company shifts from a focus on maximizing unit growth to making as much money as it can from the installed base, the vast number of Apple devices already in use. In other words, he thinks that investors should be viewing Apple more as a subscription-driven business, rather than simply a hardware vendor.

The company is already the biggest in the world by market capitalization.

Woodring picked up coverage of Apple from Katy Huberty, who was recently named head of Morgan Stanley’s U.S. research team. Woodring kept the firm’s Overweight rating and $180 price target on the stock. Just Wednesday, Huberty had slightly trimmed her target price by $5, while cautioning that June quarter results could come in a little shy of Street estimates.

“We believe a more pronounced shift to a subscription-like model could add roughly $1 trillion to Apple’s current market capitalization,” Woodring wrote. “As we’ve long argued, Apple’s industry-leading retention rates and expanding ecosystem of hardware and services has already created one of the world’s most valuable technology platforms.”

He contends that the market continues to value Apple as a hardware company, so that the shares trade at a deep discount to both software-as-a-service and subscription-driven streaming companies. His view is that as Apple’s installed base matures, retention rates remain stable or even improve from already high levels, new market opportunities emerge, and Apple achieves sustained growth in spending per customer, “investors will begin to gravitate towards a more lifetime value based valuation approach.”

Based on an analysis of long-term customer value, he said, the stock is worth just over $200 a share, which implies a valuation of more than $3.2 trillion, or nearly 30% above the current level.

Woodring said the impact could be even higher if the company adopts a formal shift to a subscription-based model for hardware. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that the company was considering that approach.

Successful subscription businesses have five key characteristics, according to Woodring: large, stable end markets, high retention rates, an opportunity to increase customers spending over time, strong acquisition of customers, and monthly or annual pricing, ideally with longer contracts. Apple has the first four, but hasn’t fully adopted the last, Woodring wrote.

“Subscription-based pricing makes for stickier and more consistent payments rather than transactional pricing,” he said. Woodring thinks the company could launch subscription-based pricing across its entire hardware and services portfolio.

“In our view, the lack of a true subscription offering and reliance on mostly transactional hardware purchases is the primary flaw in Apple’s quest to be valued as a more recurring, subscription-like company,” he wrote. “This is because the market doesn’t necessarily believe that Apple can sustain a growing installed base and growth in spend per user like high-quality subscription models, which would drive more stable, long-term predictable revenue streams.”

Apple shares on Thursday were 1.3% higher, to $155.09, inching the company’s market cap up to $2.51 trillion.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at [email protected]