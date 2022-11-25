Apple’s iPhone Issues Could Hit Revenue. Why Analysts Say Not to Worry.

Apple



is facing delivery problems for some iPhones as issues at a critical factory in China continue. But analysts are playing down the potential long-term impact on the company.

Apple (ticker: AAPL) has had a turbulent couple of weeks. At the end of October, media reports came out that the largest iPhone factory, a



Foxconn



plant in Zhengzhou, was struggling to manage a Covid-19 outbreak. About a week later, Apple released a statement saying that the Zhengzhou facility was “operating at significantly reduced capacity” and that customers should expect to experience longer wait times on certain products.