Apple’s iPhone 14 Production Could Be Worse Than Feared, JPMorgan Says

An Apple employee hands over Apple iPhone.

China’s manufacturing problems in the wake of strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19 may hit output of

Apple

’s

next iPhone worse than the industry expects,

JPMorgan



said.

Analysts led by William Yang said they have a more “conservative view” on build estimates than what the supply chain expects. They see the mass production of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro starting in early August, high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max beginning in late August and the ramp up of the iPhone 14 Max to be in early to mid-September.