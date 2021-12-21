Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Walmart for $159 (save $40)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On sale for just $159, this is one of the most affordable Apple Watches ever. (Photo: Apple)

The best thing about a smartwatch isn’t fancy faces or fitness tracking or even heart-rate monitoring. It’s notifications. Never again will you miss an important call, text message, appointment reminder or the like because you couldn’t see or hear your phone. Now those notifications will come right to your wrist, with a gentle tap to alert you.

For iPhone owners, there’s no better smartwatch than the Apple Watch. That’s because it’s the only one that allows for two-way communication, meaning you can actually reply to text messages, talk to Siri and so on.

Current-generation Apple Watches start at $279, but for a limited time, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $159. It lists for $199 and sometimes goes on sale for $169; this deal represents one of the largest discounts to date outside of Black Friday. You can also get the 42mm for $189, also a $40 savings. At this writing, Walmart promises 2-day delivery — meaning you still have time to slip this under the tree.

$159 $199 at Walmart

It may be several generations old, but the Series 3 remains a very capable smartwatch. In addition to the aforementioned notification features, it offers heart-rate monitoring, fitness tracking and support for a huge variety of apps. It’s also waterproof, meaning you can shower and even swim with it.

The Series 3 can run the latest version of Apple’s WatchOS, too, though it remains to be seen how much longer this model will see that kind of support.

Consequently, there’s an argument to made for the Apple Watch SE, a newer model that’s currently on sale for $229 (save $50). It’s not only a bit larger (40mm versus 38mm), it has more advanced features like fall-detection and irregular-heartbeat detection. It should also have a longer lifespan, at least in terms of OS updates.

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch bargain, the Series 3 for $159 is hard to beat. If you can afford another $70, the SE is probably the smarter buy.

Story continues

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Roku Ultra LT HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device, $35 (was $69), walmart.com

Netgear R6080 AC1000 Smart WiFi Router, $40 (was $60), walmart.com

ecobee Smart Thermostat, $199 (was $249), walmart.com

TP-Link WiFi 6 Mesh Router Replacement System, $131 (was $170), walmart.com

Defender 4K Ultra Wired Security Camera System, $239 (was $450), walmart.com

Vacuum deals:

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (was $250), walmart.com

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com

iHome AutoVac Eclipse G All in One Robot Vacuum and Mop, $115 (was $400), walmart.com

Kenmore 200 Series Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $229), walmart.com

Wyze Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $49 (was $89), walmart.com

Kitchen deals:

The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Block Set, $49 (was $59), walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Dinnerware Set, $40 (was $50), walmart.com

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1, 8 Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker, $99 (was $249), walmart.com

George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $49 (was $100), walmart.com

Gotham Steel 32 Piece Cookware/Bakeware/Food Storage Set, $220 (was $300), walmart.com

Hamilton Beach Digital Microwave Oven, $115 (was $169), walmart.com

Fashion deals:

Fossil Women’s Riley Multifunction Watch, $69.50 (was $139), walmart.com

Jason Maxwell Women’s Oversized Faux Sherpa Coat, $25 (was $35), walmart.com

Terra & Sky Women’s Plus Size V-Neck Sweater, $15 (was $19), walmart.com

Time and Tru Women’s Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket, $19 (was $25), walmart.com

1 Carat Moissanite Necklace in Solid 14K Yellow Gold, $100 (was $200), walmart.com

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Toys deals:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.