Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

Bloomberg News first reported that Apple’s Silicon Valley workers will be required to be in the office Tuesdays and Thursdays, with one additional day to be determined by individual teams. Previously, Apple

had proposed most workers in the office Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Later Monday, The Verge published an internal memo laying out the hybrid work plan from Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, who said changes had been made based on feedback and insights from employees and managers. According to the memo, employees will be able to work remotely two days a week, and up to four weeks a year. Apple employees in other regions will return in different phases, the memo said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a MarketWatch request for confirmation or comment.

The three-days-in-the-office hybrid plan was first announced in June 2021, but implementation has been delayed numerous times due to spikes in COVID-19 cases. The tech giant also faced a backlash from employees, who called for more flexibility with their schedules.

Tech companies, particularly ones in Silicon Valley, were among the first to shut their offices when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

While nearly half of U.S. office workers have returned to their offices, workforces in New York and San Francisco have lagged, with return rates of just 40% and 37%, respectively, according to Kastle System’s 10-city office occupancy tracker.

Workers at Alphabet Inc.’s

