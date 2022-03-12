Apple TV+ Debuts First Trailer for Magic Johnson Doc ‘They Call Me Magic’

Apple TV+ released the trailer for its inside look at the life of basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

They Call Me Magic is a four-part documentary series chronicling Johnson’s journey from Los Angeles Lakers legend to changing the conversation around HIV to becoming a community activist.

Apple released the trailer ahead of the project’s Saturday debut at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

The series directed by Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian) features new interviews with Johnson, his family, and a lineup that includes Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, President Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West and Michael Wilbon.

The project is the latest Apple TV+ documentary, joining the Emmy-winning Boys State, plus The Velvet Underground, Beastie Boys Story and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

They Call Me Magic premieres April 22 on Apple TV+.

