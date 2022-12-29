Apple, Tesla, Disney, and More Stock Market Movers Thursday

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers visit http://www.djreprints.com.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/stock-market-movers-apple-tesla-disney-51672250011
-
Order Reprints
-
Print Article
Stock futures were rising slightly Thursday after the S&P 500 tumbled 1.2% over uncertainty about what China’s plans to reopen its economy by easing strict Covid-19 restrictions will mean for global growth.
These stocks could make moves Thursday: