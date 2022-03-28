Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report shares slumped lower Monday following a report from the Nikkei business newspaper that suggested the world’s biggest tech company is planning to cut some of its iPhone production rates.

Slowing demand, surging inflation and supply chain disruptions have combined to trigger a potential 20% cut in iPhone SE production, Nikkei reported, a level that translates to between 2 million and 3 million units next quarter.

