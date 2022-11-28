Apple Stock Keeps Falling—and I Feel Fine

If



Apple



stock falls and it doesn’t make a sound, will anyone notice? Not if the market stock market keeps going up.

The past month has been good for the stock market and bad for Apple stock (ticker: AAPL). While the



S&P 500



has gained 3.1% over that period, Apple shares have fallen 5.3%. The decline in Apple stock can be blamed on many things: problems at its factories in China, less demand for its new iPhone 14 than expected, and investors’ distaste for Big Tech. But Apple’s underperformance hasn’t been a problem for the market despite the company being the largest stock in the S&P 500. It’s almost as if everyone is simply ignoring Apple’s relative weakness while enjoying the market’s rise.