Apple Stock: Here's How to Trade It After the Earnings Report

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report isn’t saving the markets on Friday, but it’s not delivering the other half of the one-two punch that could have crushed the markets either.

In other words, while Apple’s 2.5% post-earnings dip is somewhat disappointing, if it fell more than 15%, as Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is doing today, the market would have a really tough time staying afloat.

That’s particularly true as the volatility index remains elevated.

As for Apple, many were hoping a post-earnings rally — like the one in Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report — would help alleviate some of the selling pressure.

