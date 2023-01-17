Apple Stock: Here’s How Much Upside May Be Left After Recent Rally

by

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Free Report shares are mixed to start the holiday-shortened week. While the stock is up about 0.5% so far on Tuesday, it was up as much as 1.9%.

Optimism was running high this morning as the company announced its new MacBook Pro with upgraded chips. The company will also refresh its Mac Mini computer and will no longer produce Macs that include an Intel  (INTC) – Get Free Report chip.