Apple Stock Has Dropped 25%. This Analyst Says It’s Still the Best Bet in Tech.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Apple stock.

Morgan Stanley is preparing for a slowdown in consumer spending on tech hardware, slashing target prices on stocks across the sector, including

Apple

.

The tech giant’s stock, however, might still be the best bet in the space despite losing a quarter of its value in 2022.

With inflation at 40-year highs, “consumer spending intentions are turning more cautious, even for high-end consumer,” wrote analysts led by Erik Woodring in a note.