Apple has faced tough supply-chain challenges. Things could be looking up.

Tech stocks were getting hammered again Friday, but there was good news on the radar for





Apple

.

Wells Fargo raised its price target for Apple (ticker: AAPL) stock to $205 a share from $165 — implying some 25% upside from Thursday’s closing levels.

That makes analyst Aaron Rakers and his team at the bank among the more bullish on Wall Street; the average price target for Apple among analysts surveyed by FactSet is $179.