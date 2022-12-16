Apple Stock Breaks Below Key Support.

Apple Stock Breaks Below Key Support.

by

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Free Report stock fell 4.7% on Thursday, outpacing the declines we saw in both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. Only Netflix  (NFLX) – Get Free Report declined more than Apple yesterday when referencing the FAANG stocks.

That’s true even if we include Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Free Report and Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report, too.

For most of the year, Apple has been the unsinkable ship for mega-cap tech stocks. All others have spent time under severe selling pressure, but not Apple.