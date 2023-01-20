Apple Stands Apart From the Tech-Layoffs Bloodbath

Apple Stands Apart From the Tech-Layoffs Bloodbath

Apple is the only Big Tech company that has not cut its workforce.

The tech industry has been consolidating, with a wave of layoffs starting last November. The massive job cuts in the sector reflect expectations that revenue growth will slow as the economy contracts.

Alphabet’s Google  (GOOGL) – Get Free Report, the search and cloud giant, said on Friday it would cut 12,000 employees globally. Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Free Report plans to shrink its workforce by 18,000 while Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Free Report cut 10,000 employees. Meta Platforms  (META) – Get Free Report eliminated 11,000 people, or 13% of its headcount, in November.