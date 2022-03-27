Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

by

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report knows that the products and services offered to consumers are the connection points that fuel its success against its competitors. The Cupertino, based-California giant is also aware that to continue to manufacture revolutionary products and offer quality services, it must be among the creme de la creme in terms of talent. 

The race for talent has grown and intensified recently with the emergence of the crypto industry, the metaverse, and web3, the new generation of the internet. In other words, Apple is no longer just in competition with its traditional rivals — Samsung  (SSNLF) , Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report, Alphabet (Google) (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Meta Platforms  (FB) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Intel  (INTC) – Get Intel Corporation Report— but now with startups. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.