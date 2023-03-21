Apple Shares Are at a Pivot Point

By
BRUCE KAMICH
AAPL
In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, I can see that prices made a low in late December/early January. AAPL rallied quickly into February before a pullback into early March. Shares just made a slight new high for the move up but our analysis doesn’t stop there.
Today’s candle is a doji – it could change by the close of trading – which is a balance between bulls and bears. The open and the close is the same or nearly the same. A bearish (red) candle on Wednesday would be confirmation should it happen.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of AAPL, below, I can see an upside price target in the $177 area but a trade at $158.62 is needed to refresh the uptrend.
Bottom line strategy: It is often said that technical analysis, and charts and indicators, are very subjective. Two analysts can come to different conclusions. I get that but I just want to point out that shares of AAPL are at a “pivot point”. Stay close.
Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the “+Follow” next to my byline to this article.
If you have questions, please contact us here.