Apple Sets Season 3 Premiere, Reveals First-Look Photo

Ted Lasso fans have a little bit more to wait for the big Season 3 premiere, which will be this spring, Apple TV+ announced at TCA.

In the meantime, the streamer is teasing what’s ahead in a first-look photo (below) showing the titular character (Jason Sudeikis) face-to-face with Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), who looks to still have his feet planted on the dark side. Standing between them in the back is another Ted Lasso villain, Rupert (Anthony Head).

In the Season 2 finale, Nathan unleashed all his built-up disappointments and frustrations after telling the media about Ted’s panic attacks in a power play. He then left Richmond to coach West Ham for Rupert (Head). Ted appears to not be holding a grudge but the duo may still have some work to do together to get past those resentments.

Paging Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles)!

Ted Lasso premiering within the spring date window puts its Season 3 in Emmy contention this year.

During the Shrinking panel on Wednesday, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein addressed the media briefly about Season 3 of Ted Lasso following two requests for comment.

“I’ve seen cuts of the show and I think it’s f*cking awesome,” said Lawrence of Ted Lasso‘s new season. Added Goldstein, “I love it.”

Lawrence also tipped his hat to Sudeikis, who took the reins this season on the acclaimed comedy, allowing the former to return to the U.S. to focus on Shrinking.

It is as yet unknown if the upcoming installment will be the series finale, though it has been teased by various castmembers.

The series was developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt. Sudeikis also serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

