Apple Sets Release For ‘Spirited’ With Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds – The Hamden Journal

Apple Original Films will premiere holiday musical comedy Spirited in theaters Nov. 11 and globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.

The modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story ‘A Christmas Carol’ directed by Sean Anders stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Think Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve, but funnier and with huge musical numbers. The soundtrack features new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

Written by Anders and John Morris.

Produced by Anders, Morris, Reynolds, George Dewey, Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, David Koplan.