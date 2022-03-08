Apple Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ & Skydance’s ‘Luck’; Unveils Images From ‘Argylle’, ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ & More

Apple on Tuesday unveiled new details with regard to its upcoming movie slate, including premiere dates for its titles Cha Cha Real Smooth and Luck, along with a series of first-look photos from titles including Argylle, Raymond and Ray and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Writer-director Cooper Raif’s Sundance Dramatic Audience Award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 17, with Skydance’s animated feature Luck starring Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon set to premiere August 5. Also premiering this summer is Apple’s untitled documentary about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier, exec produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin.

In the fall, Apple will release titles including the feature doc Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong, produced under Apple’s first-look agreement with Imagine Documentaries; Raymond & Ray, starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; Peter Farrelly’s dramedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe; and the doc The Sound of 007, which will debut on the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series.

While the holiday film Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, and Antoine Fuqua’s Will Smith starrer Emancipation will debut before the end of the year, release dates have not yet been disclosed for titles including Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon; Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle; the thriller Sharper, starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow; and Tetris starring Taron Egerton.

Projects in the works from Apple include Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby; a pair of complementary documentaries titled Number One on the Call Sheet; the high concept romantic action adventure film Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas; Skydance Animation’s Spellbound; and The Beanie Bubble, starring Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Apple Original Films is also currently in development on projects including Adam McKay’s Bad Blood, about the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, with Jennifer Lawrence producing and starring as Holmes; the genre-bending film Bride, produced by and starring Scarlett Johansson; Snow Blind, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star; a new Sue Mengers biopic also starring Lawrence; the feature Dolly, written by Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce, which has Florence Pugh attached to star; an adaption of Judy Heumann’s bestselling memoir Being Heumann from Siân Heder; an Audrey Hepburn biopic starring Rooney Mara; and a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, written and directed by Jon Watts, about two lone fixers who are assigned to the same job.

Many of Apple’s projects stem from overall deals with studios and production companies including Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions, Heder, Tracy Oliver, A24, Imagine Entertainment, Skydance Animation and Skydance Media. The slate announcement comes on the heels of its film CODA‘s historic SAG Award wins, with its predominantly deaf cast becoming the first win to Best Film Ensemble and star Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual award. It is now up for three Oscars including Best Picture.

Check out new stills from upcoming titles including Argylle, Raymond and Ray, Spirited, Luck and The Greatest Beer Run Ever below.

