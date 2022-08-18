Apple reveals some devices vulnerable to hackers without update

Apple released a new security update Wednesday as the company revealed alarming vulnerabilities that could enable hackers to take control of certain devices, including iPhones.

The company said iPads and Macs operating on older software were also susceptible to hackers.

New security updates for iPhones dating bad to the 6s, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and the 7th generation iPod touch are meant to safeguard against such attacks.

The vulnerabilities affect iPhones dating back to the 6th generation. AP/Richard Drew

Apple said hackers could potentially infiltrate devices through “maliciously crafted web content.”

This means hackers could get “full admin access” to the device, allowing intruders to impersonate the owner and run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

The announcement has prompted security experts to advise users to update their Apple products, including computers.

“An attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device,” Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency said.

Apple did not disclose how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered.

With Post Wires