Apple, Microsoft Tumble as Russia-Ukraine Crisis Leads to Selloff of Big Tech

Text size





Some of the biggest U.S. tech stocks and investor favorites weren’t spared in the major stock market selloff Thursday as Wall Street reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple

,

Microsoft

,

and other Big Tech led the market selloff with futures that track the Nasdaq 100, which consists of the largest constituents in the tech heavy



Nasdaq Composite index,

indicating an open lower of 2.5%.

If the index opens that low, it would bring its decline so far this year to 19%. It would also signal the start of a bear market for tech stocks for the first time in nearly two more years, with the



Nasdaq 100

more than 20% lower from its recent high in mid-November.

Apple (ticker: AAPL) stock was down 3.2% in premarket trading, with Microsoft (MSFT) shares falling 3%. Others in Big Tech like Google parent Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL),





Amazon.com



(AMZN),





Netflix



(NFLX),





Nvidia



(NVDA), and Facebook parent





Meta Platforms



(FB) notched similar premarket declines.

The rout comes as highly valued, high-growth tech stocks already have been hard this year as rising interest rates reduce the value that investors put on future earnings.

Write to Lina Saigol at [email protected]