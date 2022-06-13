Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Tumble

Text size





Big tech names such as

Tesla

,

Apple



and

Nvidia

,

were deep in the red ahead of Monday’s market open.

Shares of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) fell 2.7% in premarket trading, while Apple (AAPL) was nearing a 3% loss, and Nvidia (NVDA) was off 4.5%. Tesla stock had risen in extended trading Friday after the company said in a proxy statement that it proposed to split its stock 3-for-1.

Other tech giants also dropped on Monday with

Microsoft



(MSFT) falling 2.7%, while

Amazon



dropped 3.7% and Google parent

Alphabet



(GOOGL) by 3.4%.

The



S&P 500

is poised to enter a bear market on Monday amid fears of a looming recession and more aggressive Federal Reserve action, triggered by a report on rising inflation.

Ahead of Monday’s open, S&P 500 futures dropped 2.4% to 3,804 according to SPX to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 has to dip below 3,827 points to enter a bear market —defined as a 20% fall from recent highs.

The S&P 500 Index closed 207.68 points or 5.05% last week to 3900.86, marking the largest two-week percentage decline since the week ending March 27, 2020.

Write to Lina Saigol at [email protected]