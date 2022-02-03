Apple MacBook Air (M1) is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The best time to buy an Apple MacBook Air? Right now!
Over at Amazon, you can score the Apple MacBook Air (late-2020) for $949 — it’s $50. This is noteworthy, since Apple rarely discounts its products. Also noteworthy: More than 11,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a flawless rating.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
$949
$999 at Amazon
Pure power and speed
What’s so great about the MacBook Air? Glad you asked! Packed with the new (and incredibly speedy) Apple Octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur, it’s a powerhouse to say the least.
“Bought this laptop because I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro. I work too so needed something super light and thin [so I can] just bring it everywhere and slide it in my bag,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me.”
Watching movies and series at work? We want your job!
Make the switch
Even longtime Windows 10 users have gone the Apple MacBook Air route because of its ease of use and massive amount of apps available — over 1.8 million compared to Microsoft Store’s 800,000+.
“I have used Microsoft Windows-based computers 100 percent of the time since 1985. Now for the first time I decided to try Apple out to see how Windows compares to a MacBook Air,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “I have to say the speed of the new M1 processor compared to any of the Windows 10 computers I’ve used is very impressive and the speed and ‘faster response’ are better with the MacBook Air…If anyone is a current Windows user and considering the switch to try out a MacBook, I would say go for it and do not look back…”
The Apple MacBook Air is incredibly lightweight at just under three pounds. Pretty too: It comes in Gold, Silver and Space Gray — all on sale!
$949
$999 at Amazon
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
