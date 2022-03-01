Apple Mac Mini (late-2020) is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This little machine can really kick butt at work and play. (Photo: Apple)

Ready to give your old, cranky desktop the boot? Amazon is making it easier than ever for you to get your mitts on an Apple Mac Mini.

Right now, you can score the latest Apple Mac Mini (late-2020) for $650, or $49 off. This coveted computer rarely goes on sale, let alone at a markdown this steep, so now’s the time to pounce.

Of course this deal comes with free shipping. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Let’s fix that; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.

Hop on the Apple Mac Mini bandwagon and get one of these desktops at a major discount — you deserve it.

Raw power and top-of-the-line features

Need more power? Need more speed? This Mac Mini has it all: Apple’s newest super-fast M1 octa-core processor; Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing up all your wireless accessories; and 8GB of memory paired with a massive 256GB of on-board storage. It even has the latest version of the macOS Big Sur built-in.

Not surprisingly, its combination of power and user-friendliness is a big hit with shoppers. “This is the most powerful little Mac desktop ever,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “This Mac Mini rivals some MacBook Pros in areas. The new Apple M1 chip is revolutionary. But the big deal here is just the sheer real-world performance this chip gives you…. I am an IT for a living, I deal with the pains of PCs day in and day out. When I get home I just want a computer that works. If that’s what you want, then a Mac is for you…”

This Apple Mac Mini is the tech company’s speediest, brawniest desktop to date, thanks to the new M1 chip.

Bring your peripherals to the party

Its name is Mini, its price tag is super low, but it punches way above its weight. (Photo: Amazon)

One of the reasons why the Apple Mac Mini is so affordable is that it’s a barebones machine; that allows you to customize your monitor-keyboard-mouse-speakers setup. It also means you can save money (especially if you already own these peripherals) without losing power or speed.

And there are lots of ways to add peripherals and add-ons — two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0 and Ethernet ports, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

On top of all that, Amazon shoppers love that the Mac Mini is whisper-quiet. “Great value and surprisingly powerful computer,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Virtually silent running, at a remarkable price. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to go the Mac Mini route, but I’m really glad I did. It can keep up with much more expensive PCs.”

Are you intrigued but thinking you’d like more storage space? We’ve got you covered: The Apple Mac Mini 512GB model is also on sale, for $799 ($100 off) at Amazon. This is also the all-time lowest price on this model, which has the exact same specs but with double the storage capacity.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

