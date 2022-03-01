Apple Mac Mini (late-2020) is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Ready to give your old, cranky desktop the boot? Amazon is making it easier than ever for you to get your mitts on an Apple Mac Mini.
Right now, you can score the latest Apple Mac Mini (late-2020) for $650, or $49 off. This coveted computer rarely goes on sale, let alone at a markdown this steep, so now’s the time to pounce.
undefined at Amazon
Of course this deal comes with free shipping. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Let’s fix that; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.
Hop on the Apple Mac Mini bandwagon and get one of these desktops at a major discount — you deserve it.
Raw power and top-of-the-line features
Need more power? Need more speed? This Mac Mini has it all: Apple’s newest super-fast M1 octa-core processor; Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing up all your wireless accessories; and 8GB of memory paired with a massive 256GB of on-board storage. It even has the latest version of the macOS Big Sur built-in.
Not surprisingly, its combination of power and user-friendliness is a big hit with shoppers. “This is the most powerful little Mac desktop ever,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “This Mac Mini rivals some MacBook Pros in areas. The new Apple M1 chip is revolutionary. But the big deal here is just the sheer real-world performance this chip gives you…. I am an IT for a living, I deal with the pains of PCs day in and day out. When I get home I just want a computer that works. If that’s what you want, then a Mac is for you…”
This Apple Mac Mini is the tech company’s speediest, brawniest desktop to date, thanks to the new M1 chip.
undefined at Amazon
Bring your peripherals to the party
One of the reasons why the Apple Mac Mini is so affordable is that it’s a barebones machine; that allows you to customize your monitor-keyboard-mouse-speakers setup. It also means you can save money (especially if you already own these peripherals) without losing power or speed.
And there are lots of ways to add peripherals and add-ons — two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0 and Ethernet ports, and 3.5mm headphone jack.
On top of all that, Amazon shoppers love that the Mac Mini is whisper-quiet. “Great value and surprisingly powerful computer,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Virtually silent running, at a remarkable price. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to go the Mac Mini route, but I’m really glad I did. It can keep up with much more expensive PCs.”
Are you intrigued but thinking you’d like more storage space? We’ve got you covered: The Apple Mac Mini 512GB model is also on sale, for $799 ($100 off) at Amazon. This is also the all-time lowest price on this model, which has the exact same specs but with double the storage capacity.
undefined at Amazon
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
-
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $599 (was $730), amazon.com
-
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com
-
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
-
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com
-
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $800 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
-
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $240 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $600 (was $700), amazon.com
-
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
-
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
-
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com
Smart home:
-
Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini, $110 (was $135), amazon.com
-
Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier, $250 (was $340), amazon.com
-
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
-
Charging Station for Multiple Devices, $15 (was $26), amazon.com
-
Facebook Portal, $75 (was $179), amazon.com
Video game deals:
-
Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition for Xbox One, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
-
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $27 (was $50), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
-
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $360 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
-
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
-
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $60 (was $75), amazon.com
-
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $113 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
-
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
-
Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $35), amazon.com
-
Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $34 (was $70), amazon.com
-
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $40 (was $90), amazon.com
-
Omoone Women’s Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $45 (was $67.50), amazon.com
-
Satina leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
-
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
-
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $85 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
-
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
-
NuWave Air Fryer Brio 8-quart 6-in-1 with Touch Screen and Temperature Probe, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
-
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $43 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
-
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
-
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Schick Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 3-pack, $5 (was $6), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
-
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
-
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com
-
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
-
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
-
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
-
Akgk KN95 Face Masks, 50 pieces, $20 (was $57), amazon.com
-
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $9 (was $50), amazon.com
-
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
-
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
-
Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
-
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower, $249 (was $400), amazon.com
-
Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike, $275 with on-page coupon (was $370), amazon.com
-
ropoda Giant Wooden Yard Dice Set, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.