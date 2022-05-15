Apple Loses A Major Title

Apple Loses A Major Title

by

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report just lost a coveted title. 

The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware — iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch — and a surge in services. 

These revenues have continued to rise thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen the world stay connected through technological tools. The Cupertino, California-based firm had also managed to reassure investors worried about the disruption caused to supply chains by lockdown measures and the shortage of chips.