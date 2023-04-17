Apple launches high-yield savings account with Goldman in payments push

Apple (AAPL) Card users can now put credit card rewards into a high-yield savings account the company has launched with Goldman Sachs (GS).

The savings account offers an annual percentage yield of 4.15%, which Apple says is 10 times the national average, citing company data. The yield comes in slightly higher than a savings account with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and on the low-end of a top savings account list compiled by Bankrate.

The account can be filled with customers’ Daily Cash rewards from Apple cards and connects directly to the Apple Wallet.

Both Apple and Goldman Sachs shares were muted on the news. Goldman Sachs is expected to report earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Payments are part of Apple’s growing services business that has more than quadrupled annually in revenue since Apple Pay launched in 2014. Other parts of the services business include Apple Music, Fitness and News.

Apple’s foray into the payment space is seen as a key growth driver for services moving forward, the company has said. On an earnings call in February, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said payment services are “continuing to set new highs all the time for us.”

Apple was the fourth most used online payment brand in 2022, according to a survey of 4,239 respondents conducted by Statista throughout 2022. PayPal and the company’s subsidiary, Venmo, dominated the survey, with 82% of respondents noting they used Paypal while 28% cited using Apple Pay.

But Apple has a base of more than 2 billion devices on its side.

“The iPhone has become so integral into people’s lives. It contains their contacts and their health information and their banking information and their smart home and so many different parts of their lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said on the earnings call in February.”

The launch of the high-yield savings account comes as Goldman pulls back on its ambitions in consumer banking. But the investment bank hasn’t retreated from its relatively new credit card business.

