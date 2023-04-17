Apple launches Apple Card’s savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate

Apple Card customers in the U.S. can open a savings account and earn interests starting today. When the company originally announced the new financial product back in October, Apple said that it couldn’t share what interest rate would be paid out on these accounts because rates are fluctuating so much these days.

As of today, Apple is going to offer an APY of 4.15%. It looks like a competitive offering when you look at data from Bankrate — you can currently find savings accounts that offer an APY of 3.5% to 4.75%. The company isn’t making any promise when it comes to future interest rates. It could go up and down at any time.

Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs once again for the banking feature. Savings accounts are technically managed by Goldman Sachs, which means that balances are covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

This high-yield savings account has been created specifically for Apple Card customers. When customers pay with their Apple Card, they get cash back on all purchases. By default, all purchases grant you 1% in cash rewards and 2% for all purchases made using Apple Pay. Purchases with select merchants unlock 3% in rewards.

By default, customers receive cash rewards every day into Apple Cash, a pocket of money that appears in the Wallet app and that works more or less like a checking account. Your Apple Cash balance can be used to pay for things using Apple Pay, for your credit card balance or to send money to friends and family members. You also can transfer this balance to a regular bank account.

Starting today, Apple Card users can choose to deposit their daily rewards into their savings accounts. It’s a way to save money without having to think too much about it.

Your savings account is accessible from the Wallet app as well. You can see your current balance, the current interest rate and your most recent transactions. From this screen, users can also manually add or withdraw money. The balance can be transferred to Apple Cash or a regular bank account.

Story continues

“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

There are no fees associated with Apple’s savings account. However, there is a maximum balance limit of $250,000.

Two screenshots of Apple’s Wallet app running on an iPhone and showcasing the Savings account and how you access it from the Apple Card screen

Image Credits: Apple