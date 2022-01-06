Apple Lands Audrey Hepburn Biopic; Rooney Mara Starring & Producing – The Hamden Journal

Apple has landed another big feature project, that being an Audrey Hepburn biopic which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will helm, with 2x Oscar nominee Rooney Mara set to play The Breakfast at Tiffany‘s legendary actress.

The Hamden Journal has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing.

The movie reps Mara’s third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.

Apple Studios is producing. Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare for the streamer.

Puck first had the story about Apple developing an Audrey Hepburn movie with Mara starring, Guadagnino directing.

Mitnick is repped by Grandview, CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. His feature credits include The Current War and The Giver. Mara was Oscar nominated for Best Actress in 2012 for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for Carol. Guadagnino was Oscar nominated for Best Picture for his directorial Call Me By Your Name in 2018. That movie won an Adapted Screenplay Oscar for James Ivory’s script and launched Timothée Chalamet, who also notched a Best Actor nom, to stardom.